Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $65,830,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $231.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

