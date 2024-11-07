Advisor Resource Council Sells 5,890 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,346,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,515,000 after purchasing an additional 181,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

