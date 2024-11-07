Advisor Resource Council Sells 68,835 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,835 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $139.03 and a one year high of $183.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

