Advisor Resource Council Takes $6.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $593.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $435.37 and a 1-year high of $594.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

