Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 20,268 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,038.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 492,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 449,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

