Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $412,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

