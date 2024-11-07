Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $2.15 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

