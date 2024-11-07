Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

