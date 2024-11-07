Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 71 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $218.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $168.73 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

