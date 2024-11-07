AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 120063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.