Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMTX opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

