AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $98.94, with a volume of 185363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after buying an additional 208,407 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $94,062,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AerCap by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,579,000 after buying an additional 279,561 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AerCap by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after buying an additional 274,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

