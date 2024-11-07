Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 307,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.37. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,399.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.27%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 85,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $243,106.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,379,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,947.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

