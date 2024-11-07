AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Up 31.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.66 ($0.14). 23,616,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average session volume of 2,880,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

Specifically, insider Gary Bullard bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,578.50).

AFC Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £87.60 million, a P/E ratio of -323.33 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.21.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

