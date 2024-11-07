Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 116.7% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

