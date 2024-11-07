AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Down 4.6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $93.38. Approximately 135,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 757,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.
The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,090,000 after purchasing an additional 605,509 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Stock Up 4.7 %
The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGCO
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Monster Beverage Is a Scary Good Deal at Current Levels
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 Online Educational Platforms Staging a Turnaround
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 3 Sectors Outperforming After Trump’s Victory
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.