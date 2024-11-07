Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $40,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,995 shares of company stock worth $1,739,510. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.78 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

