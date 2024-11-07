Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 557,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,721. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
