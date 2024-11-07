Alexander’s, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALX opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.83. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $182.59 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

