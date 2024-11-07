Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $27.87. Alkermes shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 314,685 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Alkermes Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $309,208.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,498.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 190.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 28.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 49.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Alkermes by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

