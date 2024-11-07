Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 820217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.25 ($0.60).

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £256.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.62.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

