Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

