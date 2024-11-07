Amalgamated Bank Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $281.03 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.23 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.05 and its 200 day moving average is $248.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

