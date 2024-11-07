Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,502 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.65 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $224.76 and a one year high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average is $249.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.