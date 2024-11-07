Amalgamated Bank Sells 16,235 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 59.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

