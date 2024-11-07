Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,820 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 223.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

