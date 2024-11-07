Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,160 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $277.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $284.36.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

