Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

AMBBY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

