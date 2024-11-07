Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises about 1.1% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 94,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

