American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

