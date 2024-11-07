Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,998. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,489 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

