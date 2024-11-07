ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $790.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

