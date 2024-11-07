Amy W. Chronis Purchases 2,241 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 27,280,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

