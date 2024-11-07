Analysts’ Downgrades for November 6th (ADVM, AHT, BCC, BEN, BLDR, BOOM, BSM, BWXT, CCBG, CLW)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 6th:
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Enpro (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.