Analysts’ Downgrades for November 6th (ADVM, AHT, BCC, BEN, BLDR, BOOM, BSM, BWXT, CCBG, CLW)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 6th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

