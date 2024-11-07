Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $111.26

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

