Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $90.88

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,203 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 230,552 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

