Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $67.14

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.35%.

In other news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

