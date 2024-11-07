Analyzing International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) & Viking (NYSE:VIK)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways 50.70% 26.55% 18.16% Viking N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Seaways and Viking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 1 2 1 3.00 Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

International Seaways presently has a consensus price target of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.97%. Viking has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.25%. Given International Seaways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Viking.

67.3% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of International Seaways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Seaways and Viking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $1.07 billion 2.08 $556.45 million $10.50 4.26 Viking $4.71 billion 3.96 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A

International Seaways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking.

Summary

International Seaways beats Viking on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.