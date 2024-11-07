Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 23109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Andersons Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 5.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

