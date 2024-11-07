ANDY Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. ANDY has a market capitalization of $164.69 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANDY has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANDY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,647.88 or 1.00397503 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,494.20 or 1.00193540 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00013715 USD and is up 33.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,805,882.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.