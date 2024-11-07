Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.
Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 288,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,837. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $222.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23.
In other news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,328.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,514.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $402,328.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,571 shares of company stock valued at $403,502. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
