Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading 7.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 90.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

About Appulse

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

