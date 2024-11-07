Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

