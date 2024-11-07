Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.