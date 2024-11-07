Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARIS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,252. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 284,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 93.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.