Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$230,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$230,000.00.
Aritzia Stock Performance
ATZ opened at C$44.87 on Thursday. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.88 and a 1-year high of C$51.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.
