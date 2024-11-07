Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.0 million-$126.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.9 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-$0.13 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.78. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,584.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

