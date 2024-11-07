ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.3 million. ARM also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,666,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,802. ARM has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.98, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

