Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 86,382 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 7.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,315 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

