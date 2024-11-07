Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 355 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.